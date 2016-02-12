US senator, Turkish envoy meet in Washington

World Bulletin / News Desk
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday said he met Turkish envoy to Washington Serdar Kilic.
"Candid and productive meeting today with the Turkish Ambassador to the United States regarding #PastorAndrew Brunson and other issues," Graham wrote in a tweet.
The meeting took place just two days after the Turkish envoy held a meeting with National Security Adviser John Bolton at the White House.
The White House said the meeting focused on American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey for terrorism charges, and bilateral relations.
Later on his Twitter account, Kilic also said he had "very sincere and productive" meeting with the senator.
"Exchanged views on key issues on our common agenda. Agreed that keeping the diplomatic channels open for a constructive dialogue is of utmost importance," Kilic wrote.
Last week, a Turkish delegation held talks with officials from the State and Treasury departments. Brunson was also among the topics discussed.
Turkey and the U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers for not releasing Brunson.
President Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
On Wednesday, Turkey increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars in retaliation.
President says local politicians 'know a windfall when they see it;' asked for 'ridiculously high' sum
Credibility of US government with a president as 'erratic' as Trump is greatly diminished, says expert
Estimate skyrocket to $80 million more than initially thought
Pastor Andrew Brunson, others issues discussed during 'productive meeting', says Senator Graham
Speculation mounts about possible Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
With his candidacy, a legal battle that will characterize the most uncertain elections in Brazil’s history has begun
Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver says the move would affect U.S.-Philippine interoperability
Prospects remain slim for Lula to get on October's presidential ballot
Once court approves recount, incoming lawmakers can elect new parliamentary speaker
TRNC minister of public works and transportation says Turkey is not alone in the face of ‘global attack’
'The tariffs that are in place on steel would not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson,' White House says
Former Uruguay president shuns pension to retire to his modest flower farm
All parties in Syria 'need to move ahead on the political track', two men agree during meeting
Last month, Hague-based tribunal called for campaign to support ‘victims of situation in Palestine’
Israel closed Kerem Shalom crossing last month over the launch of arson balloons from Gaza