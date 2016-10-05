Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain

World Bulletin / News Desk
Torrential rains struck Hawaii as Hurricane Lane moved toward the island state, triggering land slides and flash flooding.
Currently located some 230 miles south of the capital Honolulu, Hurricane Lane was expected to hit very close to the islands on Thursday night or Friday morning.
"Hurricane Lane is still a dangerous and powerful storm," Governor David Ige told a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Up to 12 inches of rain had already fallen before dawn, federal authorities said, with 30 inches expected in the worst-hit areas over the coming four to five days.
Over two feet of rain have already fallen at a couple of locations on the windward side of the Big Island, the National Hurricane Center said.
Emergency teams have set up 16 evacuation centers, with a further 19 due to open later as President Donald Trump, who has declared a state of emergency, urged Hawaiians to hunker down and prepare for the worst.
"Our teams are closely coordinating with the state and local authorities. You are in our thoughts!" Trump tweeted.
Scott Morrison was sworn in as the country's 30th leader late Friday after a bitter Liberal Party revolt against moderate Malcolm Turnbull driven by a hardline conservative faction.
Ruling overrules earlier decision allowing Pinochet relatives to keep $5 million in embezzlement case
Russian president meets in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief
In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).
Gustavo Jimenez Pons, made the offer Thursday at president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office, the newspaper Reforma reported.
At 0600 GMT, the National Weather Service said the hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour), despite being downgraded to category three.
'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,' Trump says
Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold meeting on Aug. 24
US weather authorities said Lane had weakened slightly to a Category 4-storm but was still packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour, threatening torrential rains, high winds and dangerous surf.
'If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain... Michael Cohen!' says Trump
Trump’s critics yearn for his exit. But Mike Pence, the corporate right’s inside man, poses his own risks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called US sanctions against Moscow "counterproductive and senseless" a day after Washington warned that more "economic pain" is coming.
Wrapping up a visit to Israel, John Bolton also warned Syria's President Bashar al-Assad that the United States would respond "very strongly" if chemical weapons are used against the country's last major rebel bastion.
The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.
Attack in Iraq’s Saladin province leaves six fighters dead and another 30 people injured
Venezuela was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake near its northeastern coast Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street in panic but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.