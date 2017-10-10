Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

World Bulletin / News Desk
US President Donald Trump warned evangelical leaders that if Republicans lose control of Congress in the midterm elections, Democrats will institute change "quickly and violently," The New York Times has reported.
At a meeting with those leaders at the White House on Monday, Trump said everything was at stake for his conservative agenda if his party loses in November, according to an audiotape of the meeting obtained by the Times.
"They will end everything immediately."
"When you look at Antifa," he added, referring to militant leftist anti-fascism groups, "and you look at some of these groups, these are violent people."
The Times said a White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, declined to expand on what the president meant.
It was not the first time Trump has warned of violence if things did not go his way.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, he said his supporters would probably react violently if he did not win the Republican nomination.
"I think you'd have riots," Trump warned.
The Times said reporters were allowed to listen in on brief comments by Trump during the Monday meeting with ministers and pastors, and heard him talk about abortion, religious freedom and youth unemployment.
But after the press was shown out of the room, Trump changed the subject and suggested how the evangelical leaders could help Republicans win in November, the Times reported.
"I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote," Trump said.
"Because if they don't -- it's Nov. 6 -- if they don't vote we're going to have a miserable two years and we're going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time because then it just gets to be one election -- you're one election away from losing everything you've got."
Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero
Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
From time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated 'sleeper cells'
The negotiations are aimed at ironing out bilateral issues and then finalizing the new agreement with Canada, the third NAFTA partner.
Peru's Foreign Minister, Nestor Popolizio told a local newspaper that migrants may also be issued a "humanitarian visa" to help them enter the country if they don't have a passport.
The US president returned to the topic on Friday with a tweet saying: "Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people... People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
Lane, a powerful Category Five hurricane that weakened into a tropical storm as it approached Hawaii, was located about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 0300 GMT Sunday bulletin.