Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:34, 30 August 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:25, 30 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he could restart wargames with South Korea "instantly" but maintained "there is no reason at this time" for them to re-commence.

Trump posted what he said was a White House statement to Twitter that largely focused on China, blaming Beijing for ongoing inertia in talks aimed at securing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. 

Trump said China is giving Pyongyang "considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities".

"This is not helpful!" he said in a now signature brief exclamation. 

The president praised his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un but made a veiled threat to the North over joint military drills with the South which Trump previously called "very provocative," echoing the North's rhetoric, before calling them off. 

"The President can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he so chooses. If he does, they will be far bigger than ever before," Trump said. 

The comments add to growing confusion over the joint drills. 

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon that while the U.S. called off the summer wargames with the South, there are no plans currently in place to halt additional joint exercises. 

"At this time, there is no discussion about further suspensions," Mattis said. "We're making no changes to the exercise program at this time."

The defense chief said Trump's decision to cancel exercises planned for this summer was a "good faith" measure following the president's historic sit-down with Kim in Singapore last June.

The U.S. has conducted military drills with South Korea since the 1950s and has roughly 28,000 troops stationed there. 

 


Related Trump South Korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

A day after Maduro told the hundreds of thousands of his compatriots who have already fled the region's worst economic crisis in recent memory "to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come back to live in your homeland," Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez claimed many are trying to do exactly that.
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds
UNRWA warns of increased instability if US cuts funds

Halt to US' $350M likely to cause 'dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread' consequences, UNRWA spokesman says
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

An estimated 6,500 Palestinians, including six lawmakers, are currently languishing in Israeli jails  
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers
Canadian province sues opioid drug makers

Overdoses killed about 4,000 Canadians in 2017
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact
Canadians under pressure to sign new free trade pact

Trudeau says no deal unless it’s a good one for Canada
Trump Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly
Trump: Wargames with South Korea could resume instantly

US president says if joint military exercises are restarted, 'they will be far bigger than ever before'
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah
Palestine's Abbas meets Bosnian leader in Ramallah

Two men reiterate calls for international conference with view to achieving ‘two-state solution’
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently," Trump said, according to the Times report published Tuesday night.
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq
Suicide bombing kills 7 in western Iraq

The bombing targeted a security checkpoint at the southern entrance of Qaim city
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids
27 Palestinians detained in West Bank raids

Some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Passport babies growing problem in Canada
‘Passport babies’ growing problem in Canada

Conservative Party vows to ban automatic citizenship policy
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound
Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

President acknowledges differences but voices "respect" for McCain's service after saying in 2015 he is not a war hero  
Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children
‘Milk shortage a health risk for sick Gazan children’

Lack of therapeutic milk endangers Palestinian children who have Phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder, says Health Ministry
US Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership
US, Kenya elevate relations to strategic partnership

Leaders of two nations affirm partnership ‘as a cornerstone of peace, stability, good governance’ in the region
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Trump says trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

News

S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended
S Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended

BMW fire scandal intensifies in South Korea
BMW fire scandal intensifies in South Korea

S. Korea firms caught importing coal, iron from North
S Korea firms caught importing coal iron from North

Heatwave in South Korea claims 42 lives
Heatwave in South Korea claims 42 lives

Seoul rejects claim of role in N.Korean defection
Seoul rejects claim of role in N Korean defection

Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions
Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions

Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Trump warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms

Trump orders flags lowered for McCain
Trump orders flags lowered for McCain

US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'
US trade talks with Canada to begin 'shortly'

Germany slams Trump’s sanctions policy
Germany slams Trump s sanctions policy

Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake
Trump social media 'censorship' claim is fake

Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day
Trump chat for new Australia PM on first full day






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 