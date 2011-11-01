Worldbulletin News

Economy
11:44, 30 November 2017 Thursday

Turkish exports rise 9 percent in October
Turkish exports rise 9 percent in October

October exports hit $13.9 billion, official data show

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish exports reached $13.9 billion in October, rising 9 percent year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Thursday. 

Turkey's imports were also up in the same period, increasing by 25 percent to $21.3 billion, TurkStat said.

The country's foreign trade deficit totalled $7.3 billion in October, marking an increase of 73.9 percent compared with the same month last year. 

Exports to the EU, the country's main trading partner, went up 11.4 percent to $6.9 billion, with Germany being the largest export market with $1.45 billion.

Germany was followed by the U.K with $890 million, U.S. with $771 million and Italy with $746 million. 

Most imports came from China ($2.11 billion) followed by Germany ($2.33 billion), Russia ($1.793 billion) and Italy ($1.79 billion).

 



