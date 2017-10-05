Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's BIST 100 stock exchange fell 72.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to open at 103,911.39 points on Friday.

The banking sector index decreased 0.13 while holding sector index gained 0.08 percent.

Among all sector indices, the transportation sector saw the biggest rise with 0.49 percent. The telecommunication sector was the worst performer, falling 1.25 percent.

At the close on Thursday, the BIST 100 advanced 1,642.56 points, or 1.6 percent, standing at 103,984.39 points. The trade volume was 7.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.8 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate went down to 3.9300 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, compared with Thursday's close at 3.9380.

Meanwhile, the euro/Turkish lira rate decreased to 4.6870 on Friday morning, up from 4.6770 at the close on Thursday.

The Brent oil price rose to $62.93 per barrel on Friday morning, up from $62.63 at the close of trade on the previous day.

Analysts said investors will focus manufacturing PMI data domestic and overseas set to be announced on Friday.