Update: 16:47, 06 December 2017 Wednesday

Turkish air passenger traffic up in November

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose by 15.3 percent year-on-year in November, Turkey's airport authority said on Wednesday.

The total number of passengers hit 14.3 million in November, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

The number of international passengers grew 19.2 percent in November compared to the same month of last year, reaching nearly 5.2 million.

Around 9.2 million people took domestic flights, marking an increase of 13.3 percent from November 2016.

In November, the number of domestic flights rose 0.6 percent to 71,033 while the number of international flights grew 6.6 percent to 38,173.

Turkish airports served 143,933 planes, rising 5.4 percent compared with the same month last year.

The total amount of air cargo in November increased by 12.9 percent to 252,983 tons.

In January-November 2017, the total number of passengers reached 179.1 million, rising 10.5 percent compared to same period last year.

The number of international passengers went up 17.1 percent to nearly 78.4 million while domestic passengers rose by 6 percent to 100.5 million in in first 11 months of the year.

In the January-November period, Turkish airports served total nearly 1.8 million planes, marking an increase of 4.3 percent compared to same period last year.