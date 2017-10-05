Update: 12:51, 06 December 2017 Wednesday

Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 gained 0.16 percent or 171.79 points to open at 106,431.77 points on Wednesday.

The banking and holding sector indices were up 0.12 and 0.16 percent, respectively.

Among all sectors, textile/leather sector index was the best performer, gaining 1.74 percent, while the construction sector index saw the biggest fall, going down 0.39 percent.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index previously closed Tuesday up 0.99 percent, hitting 106,259.99 points.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate went down to 3.8540 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 3.8690.

The euro/Turkish lira rate also decreased to 4.5640 on Wednesday morning, down from 4.5800 at the close on Tuesday.

The Brent oil price slightly went down to $62.65 per barrel on Wednesday morning, down from $62.66 at the close of previous trading day.