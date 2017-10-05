Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 gained 0.26 percent or 276.79 points to open at 105,580.72 points on Thursday.

The banking and holding sector indices were up 0.26 and 0.18 percent, respectively.

Among all sectors, the stock exchange investment trusts sector index was the best performer, gaining 0.78 percent, while the textile and leather sector index was the sole loser, dropping 0.52 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index previously closed the day down 0.90 percent to reach 105,303.94 points on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 956.05 points from Tuesday's close of 105,303.94 points with a total trading volume of 5.4 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.4 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate went up to 3.8620 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's close of 3.8500.

The euro/Turkish lira rate also rose to 4.5580 on Thursday morning, up from 4.5470 at the close on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the price of Brent oil price fell to $61.36 per barrel on Thursday morning, down from $62.04 at the close of the previous trading day.