11:01, 12 December 2017 Tuesday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index was down 0.07 percent to open at 109,084.78 points on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 71.69 points in the opening session.

Turkey's BIST 100 stock exchange on Monday closed up 1.14 percent to reach 109,156.47 points. The market rose 1,235.13 points from 6.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.67 billion) in trading.

At the opening session on Tuesday morning, the banking and holding sector indices lost 0.14 and 0.06 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the tourism index was the best performer -- up 0.60 percent -- while the financial leasing and factoring sector saw the biggest fall, going down 0.25 percent.

One U.S. dollar traded for 3.8400 Turkish liras as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared with Monday's closing USD/TRY rate of 3.8280.

The EUR/TRY went up to 4.5220 on Tuesday morning, compared to 4.5110 at the close on Monday.

The price of Brent oil climbed to $65.53 per barrel as of 9.15 a.m. local time (0615GMT) Tuesday, compared with Monday's close at $63.96.