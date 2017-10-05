Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 rose 817.85 points, or 0.76 percent, to open at 108,971.01 points on Thursday.

The banking sector and holding sector indices gained 1.67 percent and 0.40 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the construction sector index was the best performer, rising 1.69 percent, while the communication sector index saw the biggest decline -- 0.14 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index previously closed the day down 0.82 percent to reach 108,153.16 points on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index decreased 896.34 points from Tuesday's close of 105,303.94 points with a total trading volume of 5.4 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.4 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate went down to 3.8240 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Thursday, compared with 3.8470 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate slightly increased to 4.5240 at 9.30 a.m. local time Thursday, compared with 4.5230 at the previous day's close.

Brent oil dropped to $62.76 per barrel at 9.00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) compared with $63.30 at Wednesday's close.