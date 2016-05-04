Update: 15:53, 14 December 2017 Thursday

Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will meet foreign investors in China from Dec.14-18, according to a statement from his office on Thursday.

Simsek is visiting Beijing on the invitation of Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Wang Yang. He will also meet China's Central Bank head Zhou Xiaochuan and executives from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), and Bank Of China.

ICBC is one of the biggest banks in the world and operates in Turkey.

Simsek is expected to discuss expansion of the bank's operation in Turkey and infrastructure projects, especially in the transport and energy sectors.

He will also meet executives from Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is expected to support important projects in Turkey in 2018.

Simsek will visit Shanghai where he will meet representatives from leading Chinese energy, electronics and technology firms.