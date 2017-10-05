Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index started the week up 0.44 percent to open at 109,812.25 points on Monday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 482.08 points in the opening session. On Friday the index was down 0.31 percent to close at 109,330.17 points, with a 6.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.57 billion) trade volume.

At the opening session on Monday morning, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.52 and 0.37 percent, respectively.

Among all sectors, the mining sector index saw the highest rise -- up 1.05 percent -- whereas the construction sector index was the sole loser, dropping 0.40 percent.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate went down to 3.8580 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Monday, compared with 3.8710 at Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.5420 at 9.30 a.m. local time Monday, compared with 4.5660 at the Friday's close.

Brent oil stood at $63.59 per barrel at 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) while it was $63.23 at Friday's close.