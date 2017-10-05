Borsa Istanbul starts day with rise

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 rose 241.24 points, or 0.22 percent, to open at 110,489.12 points on Tuesday.

The banking sector and holding sector indices gained 0.34 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the construction sector index was the best performer, rising 0.89 percent, while the telecommunication sector index saw the biggest decline -- 0.15 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index previously closed the day at 110,247.89 points -- rising 0.84 percent -- with a 6-billion-Turkish lira ($1.56 billion) trade volume on Monday.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell slightly to 3.8360 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared with 3.8400 at Monday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 4.5250 at 9.30 a.m. local time Monday, compared with 4.5310 at the previous day's close.

Brent oil stood at $63.55 per barrel at 9.00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) compared with $63.70 at Tuesday's close.