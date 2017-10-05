Update: 11:49, 20 December 2017 Wednesday

Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 rose 56.55 points, or 0.05 percent, to open at 110,233.66 points on Wednesday.

The banking sector and holding sector indices gained 0.05 percent and 0.12 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the construction sector index was the best performer, rising 0.73 percent, while the telecommunication sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.28 percent.

BIST 100 was down 0.06 percent to close at 110,177.11 points on Tuesday, with a total trading volume of 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 3.8420 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Wednesday, compared with 3.8270 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also rose to 4.5500, compared with 4.5260 at the close on the previous day.

Brent oil price slightly rose to $63.94 per barrel at 9.00 a.m. local time (0600GMT) compared with $63.74 at Tuesday's close.