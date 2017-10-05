Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index started the day up 0.32 percent to open at 110,804.99 points on Thursday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 350.32 points in the opening session. On Wednesday, the index was up 0.25 percent to close at 110,454.67 points, with a 5.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.44 billion) trade volume.

At the opening session on Thursday morning, the banking and holding sector indices increased 0.53 and 0.05 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the leasing and factoring sector index was the best performer, rising 1.47 percent, while the food and beverage sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.11 percent.

One U.S. dollar traded for 3.8320 Turkish liras as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Thursday, compared with Wednesday's closing USD/TRY rate of 3.8290.

The EUR/TRY rose to 4.5520 on Thursday morning, compared to 4.5370 at the close on Wednesday.

The price of Brent oil hovered around $64.50 per barrel as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Thursday, compared with its previous close at $64.56.