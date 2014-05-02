Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:56, 28 July 2018 Saturday
Economy
21:19, 12 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa
Saudi Arabia to invest $10bn in S. Africa

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10 billion in South Africa’s economy, with a focus on energy projects

World Bulletin/News Desk

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thursday committed to invest $10 billion in South Africa, with 25 percent of the funds going towards energy projects, the South African Presidency said in a statement.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a one-day state visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

According to the Presidency Ramaphosa met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the port city of Jeddah.

They discussed the status of their countries' bilateral relations and accepted to increase investment and trade relations.

South Africa imports 47 percent of its oil from Saudi Arabia and regards the country as a strategic partner in the Middle East.

“The country is also a large investor in South Africa, especially in the area of renewable energy,” the statement said.

Total trade between the two countries amounted to more than R55 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2017.

Ramaphosa who took office in February promised to raise $100 billion by wooing investors.

On Wednesday Ramaphosa visited Nigeria and on Friday he will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Related Saudi arabia South Africa investment
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results

The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Turkey exports cherries to China
Turkey exports cherries to China

Turkish cherries to be sold at big markets in China, exporter says
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge

Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
Facebook loses 122B after Q2 revenue miss
Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss

It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.43 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8160  
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.
Turkey Sectoral confidence up in July
Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in July

Indices for Turkey's service, construction, and retail trade sectors rise in current month compared to June, says TurkStat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises around 250 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency

Even though there have been some currency movements recently, "there is no evidence of manipulation," IMF chief conomist Maury Obstfeld said.
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, unchanged at 17.75 pct
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7520  
European stock markets climb at open
European stock markets climb at open

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,674.17 points compared with the close on Monday.
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, compared to 70.3 in June, according to official data

News

Turkey's foreign direct investment close to $5B
Turkey's foreign direct investment close to 5B

Syrians top foreign investors in Turkey start-ups
Syrians top foreign investors in Turkey start-ups

Cuba halts permits for private businesses
Cuba halts permits for private businesses

France calls on Germany to hike investment spending
France calls on Germany to hike investment spending

Investors flocking to $5.2B in Turkish projects: PM
Investors flocking to 5 2B in Turkish projects PM

Turkey to invest $675 million in southeast district
Turkey to invest 675 million in southeast district

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

S.Arabia to Invest $10B in South Africa
S Arabia to Invest 10B in South Africa

S.Africa launches world’s largest radio telescope
S Africa launches world s largest radio telescope

S. African provincial PM resigns over corruption claims
S African provincial PM resigns over corruption claims

Ramaphosa says national unity depends on land reform
Ramaphosa says national unity depends on land reform

Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen
Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen

Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change
Saudi Arabia calls for Iran policy change

Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders
3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving
Celebrations as Saudi Arabia lifts ban on women driving






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 