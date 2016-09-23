Worldbulletin News

06:10, 25 December 2017 Sunday
Palestine
Update: 05:07, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli troops on Saturday injured two more Palestinian youths as protests in the besieged Gaza Strip continued against the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Two Palestinian citizens have been moderately wounded during clashes that broke out in the eastern Jabaliya town, four kilometers [2.5 miles] north of the [Gaza] Strip," Gazan Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said in a statement.

The statement said one citizen was “shot” in his leg and the other was hit by a gas grenade on his hand.

Since Friday, three Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza strip alone. One of them was shot dead by live bullets during clashes with Israeli forces.

Some 130 Palestinians have so far been injured since Friday after the clashes broke out along the eastern border.

Earlier this morning, clashes erupted near the border fence between the blockaded Gaza Strip and Israel.

Young Palestinian men threw stones at the Israeli army. The army responded by firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters at them, an Anadolu Agency’s correspondent reported.

For the third week in a row, most Palestinian cities are witnessing demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as a capital of Israel on December 6 and the transfer of Washington's embassy to the occupied city.

Since then, 14 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

The decision also sparked angry protests across the Muslim world.

On Thursday, the General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution against the Trump decision by a vote of 128-9.



