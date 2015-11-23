Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
06:10, 25 December 2017 Monday
Asia-Pacific
10:13, 24 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Philippines: Deaths from typhoon Vinta more than 200
Philippines: Deaths from typhoon Vinta more than 200

Almost 300 persons remain missing, dozens injured at the onslaught of the typhoon.

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 200 people were killed as tropical storm Vinta unleashed strong winds and heavy widespread rain across southern Philippines Mindanao islands.

Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, in a tweet Saturday night, confirmed 156 deaths, 291 missing and 86 injured persons monitored by the organization.

Meanwhile, citing data from the Philippine National Police, Lanao del Norte province, one of the most devastated provinces reported at least 135 deaths, followed by the province of Zamboanga del Norte which posted at least 47 deaths mostly due to drowning or buried in landslides.

Other affected provinces, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon, Iligan and Davao, reported 29 fatalities according to various local media outlets.

Leaving a trail of devastation in a large area of the country, officials have given conflicting death tolls as some areas are yet to be penetrated by response teams.

Massive landslides and flashfloods wiped out a remote village of 103 houses or about a population of 2,000 in Lanao del Norte.

The state weather bureau, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned last week of the gravity of Vinta but the warnings to evacuate were ignored by residents, local officials lamented.

In a press briefing Saturday, the Office of Civil Defense Spokesperson Romina Marasigan told reporters that 12,760 families were evacuated to 211 evacuation centers.

Vinta, which made landfall as a severe tropical storm Friday dawn in Davao Oriental province, brought heavy rains across the Mindanao islands. It made its second landfall in Palawan Province Saturday evening and is expected to exit the country by Sunday, said PAGASA.

Just last week, central Philippines was hit by tropical storm “Urduja” which claimed at least 40 lives and destroyed an estimated PHP1 billion ($19.95 million) in infrastructure and agriculture.

The Philippines suffers around 20 typhoons and storms each year, many of them deadly.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan -- one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded -- struck the country’s central islands, leaving more than 8,000 people dead, missing and injured.



Related Philippines typhoon
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns

News

Thousands of Philippine typhoon victims still homeless
Thousands of Philippine typhoon victims still homeless

27 dead as Typhoon Damrey batters Vietnam
27 dead as Typhoon Damrey batters Vietnam

Typhoon brings heavy rain, wind to election-day Japan
Typhoon brings heavy rain wind to election-day Japan

Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery
Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery

Three dead in Macau as typhoon smashes casino enclave
Three dead in Macau as typhoon smashes casino enclave

9 killed, 153 injured after typhoon hits southern China
9 killed 153 injured after typhoon hits southern China

Philippines: 37 people dead in Davao City mall
Philippines 37 people dead in Davao City mall

4 dead after boat capsizes in northern Philippines
4 dead after boat capsizes in northern Philippines

Philippines Tropical storm death toll rises to 14
Philippines Tropical storm death toll rises to 14

Tropical storm kills 3 before landfall in Philippines
Tropical storm kills 3 before landfall in Philippines

Duterte seeks martial law extension for southern Philippines
Duterte seeks martial law extension for southern Philippines

Philippines plans to sue Sanofi over dengue vaccine: minister
Philippines plans to sue Sanofi over dengue vaccine minister






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 