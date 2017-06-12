10:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Somali President H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo Friday attended the passing out ceremony of the first batch of national army troops who received training from Turkey’s military academy in the capital Mogadishu.

Farmajo thanked the Turkish government for its support in enhancing and rebuilding the Somali National Army.

“We have a lot of gratitude for your appreciated support to us, and our foreign policy is based on cooperation which is open to everyone,” the president said.

He called on the cadets to use what they have learned during their training in the country’s fight against terrorism, namely against the al-Shabaab terror group.

Al-Shabaab has publicly boasted of its alliance with al-Qaeda and has been fighting Somalia's internationally recognized government for control of the country since the militant group was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by African Union-led forces.