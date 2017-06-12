Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
06:11, 25 December 2017 Monday
Africa
10:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy
Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo attends passing out ceremony

World Bulletin / News Desk

Somali President H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo Friday attended the passing out ceremony of the first batch of national army troops who received training from Turkey’s military academy in the capital Mogadishu.

Farmajo thanked the Turkish government for its support in enhancing and rebuilding the Somali National Army.

“We have a lot of gratitude for your appreciated support to us, and our foreign policy is based on cooperation which is open to everyone,” the president said.

He called on the cadets to use what they have learned during their training in the country’s fight against terrorism, namely against the al-Shabaab terror group.

Al-Shabaab has publicly boasted of its alliance with al-Qaeda and has been fighting Somalia's internationally recognized government for control of the country since the militant group was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by African Union-led forces.



Related Turkey somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns

News

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine PM Yildirim

Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings

Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 2 700 officials with new decree

Terror suspects, convicts to wear uniforms in court
Terror suspects convicts to wear uniforms in court

French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey
French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey

Somalia inaugurates new president
Somalia inaugurates new president

Erdogan congratulates new Somali president
Erdogan congratulates new Somali president

Somalia: Suicide attack at police academy kills 10
Somalia Suicide attack at police academy kills 10

Uganda starts Somalia troop withdrawal
Uganda starts Somalia troop withdrawal

US denies allegations of civilian massacre in Somalia
US denies allegations of civilian massacre in Somalia

Turkey is number one study destination: Somali minister
Turkey is number one study destination Somali minister

US airstrikes kill 100 al-Shabaab militants in Somalia
US airstrikes kill 100 al-Shabaab militants in Somalia

Turkish NGO puts Somali doctors through medical school
Turkish NGO puts Somali doctors through medical school






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 