Today's News
06:10, 25 December 2017 Monday
10:30, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Press agenda on December 24
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday Dec. 24, 2017

 World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to depart from Esenboga Airport for official visit to Sudan.

ADIYAMAN/KILIS - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's ordinary provincial congresses in southeastern provinces of Adiyaman and Kilis.

 

SUDAN

KHARTOUM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Sudanese counterpart Omar Al-Bashir, who will present Erdogan the "Order of State". News conference to follow.

KHARTOUM - Erdogan to also address Sudanese parliament.

 

SPAIN

MADRID - King Felipe VI to give annual speech to nation -- much awaited after Catalonia vote.

 

VATICAN

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis to celebrate Christmas Eve mass.



