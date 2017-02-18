Press agenda on December 24

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to depart from Esenboga Airport for official visit to Sudan.
ADIYAMAN/KILIS - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's ordinary provincial congresses in southeastern provinces of Adiyaman and Kilis.
SUDAN
KHARTOUM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Sudanese counterpart Omar Al-Bashir, who will present Erdogan the "Order of State". News conference to follow.
KHARTOUM - Erdogan to also address Sudanese parliament.
SPAIN
MADRID - King Felipe VI to give annual speech to nation -- much awaited after Catalonia vote.
VATICAN
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis to celebrate Christmas Eve mass.
