Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
06:11, 25 December 2017 Monday
History
10:49, 24 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24

Some events from the history

World Bulletin / News Desk

1638 The Ottomans under Murad IV recapture Baghdad from Safavid Persia.

1812 Joel Barlow, aged 58, American poet and lawyer, dies from exposure near Vilna, Poland, during Napoleon's retreat from Moscow. Barlow was on a diplomatic mission to the emperor for President Madison.

1814 A treaty of peace between the United States and Great Britain, ending the War of 1812, is signed at Ghent, Belgium. The news does not reach the United States until two weeks later (after the decisive American victory at New Orleans).

1861 The USS Gem of the Sea destroys the British blockade runner Prince of Wales off the coast at Georgetown, S.C.

1862 A Christmas present arrives a day early for the Federal troops at Columbus, Kentucky, in the way of artillery on board the USS New Era.

1914 Over 577,000 Allied soldiers are to spend Christmas as prisoners in Germany.

1917 The Kaiser warns Russia that he will use "iron fist" and "shining sword" if peace is spurned.

1943 General Dwight D. Eisenhower is appointed the Allied Supreme Commander, even though almost everyone believed the position would go to American Chief of Staff George C. Marshall.

1947 An estimated 20,000 communists, led by guerrilla General Markos Vafthiades proclaim the Free Greek Government in northern Greece. They issue a call to arms to establish the regime throughout the nation.

1956 African Americans defy a city law in Tallahassee, Florida, and occupy front bus seats.

1963 New York's Idlewild Airport is renamed JFK Airport in honor of the murdered President Kennedy.

1964 The U.S. headquarters in Saigon is hit by a bomb killing two officers.

1966 A Soviet research vehicle soft-lands on the moon.

1967 The Greek Junta frees ex-Premier Papandreou.

1968 The first pictures of an Earth-rise over the moon are seen as the crew of Apollo 8 orbits the moon.

1970 Nine GIs are killed and nine are wounded by friendly fire in Vietnam.

1972 Hanoi bars all peace talks with the United States until U.S. air raids over North Vietnam stop.

1974 An oil tanker's spill pollutes 1,600 square miles of Japan's Inland Sea.

1974 Cyclone Tracy devastates Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, destroying more than 70 percent of the city's buildings, including 80 percent of its houses.

2005 Chad declares a state of war against Sudan in the wake of the Dec. 18 attack on the town of Adre, in which approximately 100 people were killed.



Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24

Some events from the history
Today in History December 23
Today in History December 23

Some events from the history
Today in History December 18
Today in History December 18

Some events from the history
Today in History November 9
Today in History November 9

Some events from the history
Century after revolution some Russians crave return of tsar
Century after revolution, some Russians crave return of tsar

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ustinov has dressed in stylized military fatigues in a nod to the officers of the Tsarist army who were fiercely loyal to the monarch and heavily persecuted after the October Revolution.
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir

27th of October is being remembered as the “Black Day” in Pakistan and India-held Kashmir as a protest against the occupation of the Kashmir, when India had forcibly taken over the land on October 27, 1947.
Today in History October 24
Today in History October 24

Some events from the History
Today in History October 13
Today in History October 13

Some events from the history
Today in History October 4
Today in History October 4

Some events from the history
Today in History September 29
Today in History September 29

Some events from the History
Today in History September 28
Today in History September 28

Some events from the History
Today in History September 27
Today in History September 27

Some events from the History
86 years on Libyans still remember their Desert Lion
86 years on, Libyans still remember their ‘Desert Lion’

It's been 86 years since the death of Omar al-Mukhtar, who led Libya’s mujahedeen against British, French, Italian invaders
The amazing Ez-Zitouna Mosque in Tunisia - HISTORY
The amazing Ez-Zitouna Mosque in Tunisia - HISTORY

Ez-Zitouna Mosque is a major mosque in Tunis, Tunisia.
Golden Tourist Future Awaits Albania s Mystery Island
Golden Tourist Future Awaits Albania’s Mystery Island

Once the sealed-off home of military personnel, the island of Sazan, off Vlora, is becoming a major attraction for Albanians and foreigners alike.
Today's History July 19 Tariq ibn Ziyad in Hispania
Today's History: July 19 Tariq ibn Ziyad in Hispania

July 19 is the 200th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar. There are 165 days remaining until the end of the year. This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday than on Friday or Saturday, and slightly less likely to occur on a Monday or Wednesday

News

Today in History December 23
Today in History December 23

Today in History December 18
Today in History December 18

Today in History November 9
Today in History November 9

Squares Bearing Witness to the History
Squares Bearing Witness to the History

Today in History October 24
Today in History October 24

Today in History October 13
Today in History October 13






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 