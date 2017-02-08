Worldbulletin News

06:11, 25 December 2017 Monday
Update: 11:19, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree
2 new statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey dismissed 2,756 personnel from various institutions with a new statutory decree under the state of emergency.

Two new statutory decrees were published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

Under the decree, 637 soldiers from the Turkish Armed Forces -- including 155 from land, 155 from naval and 327 others from the air forces -- were expelled.

From the general command of gendarmerie forces 360 officials were dismissed.

Sixty-one officials from the National Police and four others from the Coast Guard Command were dismissed.

The new decree also reinstated 115 people who had been dismissed from their jobs.

Three hundred and forty one people from the Directorate of Religious Affairs were dismissed, while 18 others were reinstated to the directorate.



