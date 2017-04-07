Update: 21:49, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Landmine kills 7 civilians in southern Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

A landmine blast in a Taliban-controlled area in southern Afghanistan on Sunday killed seven civilians, officials confirmed.

Umar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, told Anadolu Agency a passenger town-ace car hit the landmine in the Marja district early Sunday morning. He said the incident took place in the Trekh Nawar area of the district where the Taliban are active.

The provincial headquarters of the Afghan National Police (ANP) also confirmed the incident. The incident took place at around 9.00 a.m. local time (0430GMT).

“Seven people, including women and children were killed and three people were wounded in this unfortunate incident", Zwak said.

The Taliban have not commented so far. The Afghan forces on Saturday launched fresh counterterrorism offensives in the Marja district.

Two weeks ago, the Afghan Landmine Survivors' Organisation (ALSO) announced that the deadly mines had claimed 1,943 lives, mostly civilians, in the past year alone. Afghanistan, as per its commitments, has vowed to clear all country of the deadly mines by 2023 with support from the international community.