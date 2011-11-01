Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
06:10, 25 December 2017 Monday
Turkey
16:14, 24 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018

Turkey to exceed export targets in 2017 and 2018, Turkish Exporters' Assembly says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will break previous export records by crossing the medium-term progam's (MTP) $169 billion target in 2018, the country's largest exporters' association said Sunday.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, chairman for Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said 2017 was a spurt year and they had prepared a route map to exceed targets.

"The support from the government and the recovery of global economy was reflected in our exports," he said.

He added that MTP's export target for 2017 was $153.3 billion and it had been revised to $156.5 billion.

"We expect that Turkey's export will rise over 10 percent to $14 billion in December and we will overtake this target by reaching $157.3 billion," he said.

Turkey's exports amounted to $13.6 billion in November and $142.7 billion in the first 11 months of 2017, according to TIM's data.

Early November, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci had said that the country is expected to exceed its revised export target of $156.5 billion by the end of 2017.

He expressed that exports reflect Turkey's growth forcing international ratings bureaus to revise Turkey's growth estimate figures.

IMF, Fitch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stankey, Nomura, the World Bank and Moody's improved their growth estimates for Turkey, after its economy grew by 5.1 percent in the second quarter.

Turkey also exceeded all growth estimates by reaching 11.1 percent growth rate in the third quarter of 2017.

He said that they believe Turkey's growth rate will be 5.5 percent in 2018.



Related Turkish exports
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
Turkey to continue support for Palestine PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim

Turkey to work for world peace, says Binali Yildirim
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018

Bekir Bozdag says Sochi summit in Russia brought important results regarding political solution in Syria
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018

Turkey to exceed export targets in 2017 and 2018, Turkish Exporters' Assembly says
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings

People following different faiths live in peace in Turkey, Erdogan says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
Turkey dismisses over 2 700 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree

2 new statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette
Terror suspects convicts to wear uniforms in court
Terror suspects, convicts to wear uniforms in court

Those suspected or convicted of 'crime against constitutional order' to wear single-type uniforms in court
Turkey has restored 14 churches 1 synagogue since 2003
Turkey has restored 14 churches, 1 synagogue since 2003

Balat Iron Church (Sveti Stefan Church) in Istanbul to open on Jan. 7
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey

Afghan and Syrian nationals were trying to reach Europe using illegal routes, says security official
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during Thursday's vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote

Turkish president says 'serious pressure' led to abstentions at Thursday's vote on US' Jerusalem move
Jerusalem Qudus is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin
Jerusalem (Qudus) is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin

Ibrahim Kalin says Palestine will not be left to 'whims and wishes' of American administration
People of all faiths need peace Turkish religious head
People of all faiths need peace: Turkish religious head

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, stresses need to end tension in Palestine
Erdogan German Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem
Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem

Leaders' telephone conversations come on heels of landmark UN vote rejecting US decision on Jerusalem

News

Turkish exports rise 9 percent in October
Turkish exports rise 9 percent in October

Turkish exports go up in March
Turkish exports go up in March

Turkey more than doubles exports in last decade
Turkey more than doubles exports in last decade

Turkish annual exports hit record highs in 2014
Turkish annual exports hit record highs in 2014

Turkish exports drop for the first time in 2014
Turkish exports drop for the first time in 2014

Turkey scales up auto exports as domestic demand falls
Turkey scales up auto exports as domestic demand falls






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 