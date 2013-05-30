Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
06:10, 25 December 2017 Monday
Turkey
16:31, 24 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018

Bekir Bozdag says Sochi summit in Russia brought important results regarding political solution in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Sunday that 2018 would be an important year for political solution in Syria.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's ordinary district congress in the Ceylanpinar district of southeastern Sanliurfa, Bozdag said Syria it will be a "livable" place after the end of the conflict.

"Hopefully, 2018 will be an important year for finding a political solution to the problem in Syria, because the Sochi summit produced important results," Bozdag stressed.

The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran met on Nov. 22 in Sochi to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani agreed to hold a Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

The recent Astana talks addressed various issues namely the preparation for a Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which is expected to be held in Russia's coastal city of Sochi in the near future.


Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.



Related bekir bozdag
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
Turkey to continue support for Palestine PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim

Turkey to work for world peace, says Binali Yildirim
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018

Bekir Bozdag says Sochi summit in Russia brought important results regarding political solution in Syria
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018

Turkey to exceed export targets in 2017 and 2018, Turkish Exporters' Assembly says
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings

People following different faiths live in peace in Turkey, Erdogan says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
Turkey dismisses over 2 700 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree

2 new statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette
Terror suspects convicts to wear uniforms in court
Terror suspects, convicts to wear uniforms in court

Those suspected or convicted of 'crime against constitutional order' to wear single-type uniforms in court
Turkey has restored 14 churches 1 synagogue since 2003
Turkey has restored 14 churches, 1 synagogue since 2003

Balat Iron Church (Sveti Stefan Church) in Istanbul to open on Jan. 7
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey

Afghan and Syrian nationals were trying to reach Europe using illegal routes, says security official
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during Thursday's vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote

Turkish president says 'serious pressure' led to abstentions at Thursday's vote on US' Jerusalem move
Jerusalem Qudus is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin
Jerusalem (Qudus) is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin

Ibrahim Kalin says Palestine will not be left to 'whims and wishes' of American administration
People of all faiths need peace Turkish religious head
People of all faiths need peace: Turkish religious head

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, stresses need to end tension in Palestine
Erdogan German Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem
Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem

Leaders' telephone conversations come on heels of landmark UN vote rejecting US decision on Jerusalem

News

Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid
Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid

Turkish deputy premier criticizes US veto on Jerusalem
Turkish deputy premier criticizes US veto on Jerusalem

Turkey calls on Muslims to address Jerusalem issue
Turkey calls on Muslims to address Jerusalem issue

Turkish Deputy PM dismisses Erdogan allegations
Turkish Deputy PM dismisses Erdogan allegations

US urged to drop case against Turkish businessman
US urged to drop case against Turkish businessman

NATO drill incident biggest scandal: Turkish deputy PM
NATO drill incident biggest scandal Turkish deputy PM






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 