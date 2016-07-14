Update: 20:05, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Sunday that Turkey would continue raising its voice for Palestine and other oppressed nations at international forums.

During a rally in Turkey's eastern Adiyaman province, Yildirim recalled the UN General Assembly's resolution that rejected the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Turkey will continue backing Palestine and oppressed nations. We will continue working for world peace," he said.

The UN's 193-member General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution on Jerusalem with an overwhelming majority, calling on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Dec.6 decision drew angry demonstrations across the Muslim world. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top Turkish officials have been at the international forefront opposing the U.S. move.

Mehmet Erdogan, Justice and Development (AK) Party's head for the Adiyaman province, said the ruling party would win the 2019 presidential election.

"We will make Recep Tayyip Erdogan president again," said Mehmet Erdogan.

Adiyaman backed the AK Party with 70 percent of the vote in the constitutional referendum on April 16.

The referendum then saw Turkey vote to adopt a presidential system of government.

Erdogan added that they would reach 2023 targets in the centennial anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey has set specific goals and targets that include major improvements in the economy, energy, healthcare and transportation for 2023, which marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, and 2053 that will mark the 600th anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest.