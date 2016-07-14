Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
06:10, 25 December 2017 Monday
Turkey
Update: 20:05, 24 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim

Turkey to work for world peace, says Binali Yildirim

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Sunday that Turkey would continue raising its voice for Palestine and other oppressed nations at international forums.

During a rally in Turkey's eastern Adiyaman province, Yildirim recalled the UN General Assembly's resolution that rejected the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Turkey will continue backing Palestine and oppressed nations. We will continue working for world peace," he said.

The UN's 193-member General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution on Jerusalem with an overwhelming majority, calling on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Dec.6 decision drew angry demonstrations across the Muslim world. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top Turkish officials have been at the international forefront opposing the U.S. move.

Mehmet Erdogan, Justice and Development (AK) Party's head for the Adiyaman province, said the ruling party would win the 2019 presidential election.

"We will make Recep Tayyip Erdogan president again," said Mehmet Erdogan.

Adiyaman backed the AK Party with 70 percent of the vote in the constitutional referendum on April 16.

The referendum then saw Turkey vote to adopt a presidential system of government.

Erdogan added that they would reach 2023 targets in the centennial anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey has set specific goals and targets that include major improvements in the economy, energy, healthcare and transportation for 2023, which marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, and 2053 that will mark the 600th anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest.



Related Turkey Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
Turkey to continue support for Palestine PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim

Turkey to work for world peace, says Binali Yildirim
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018

Bekir Bozdag says Sochi summit in Russia brought important results regarding political solution in Syria
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018
Turkish exporters hope to break records in 2018

Turkey to exceed export targets in 2017 and 2018, Turkish Exporters' Assembly says
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings

People following different faiths live in peace in Turkey, Erdogan says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
Turkey dismisses over 2 700 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree

2 new statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette
Terror suspects convicts to wear uniforms in court
Terror suspects, convicts to wear uniforms in court

Those suspected or convicted of 'crime against constitutional order' to wear single-type uniforms in court
Turkey has restored 14 churches 1 synagogue since 2003
Turkey has restored 14 churches, 1 synagogue since 2003

Balat Iron Church (Sveti Stefan Church) in Istanbul to open on Jan. 7
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey

Afghan and Syrian nationals were trying to reach Europe using illegal routes, says security official
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US
Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US

Turkish president slams Trump's threats ahead of UN General Assembly vote on Jerusalem
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says

Binali Yildirim says every country made its own decision during Thursday's vote on US Jerusalem move at UN General Assembly
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote

Turkish president says 'serious pressure' led to abstentions at Thursday's vote on US' Jerusalem move
Jerusalem Qudus is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin
Jerusalem (Qudus) is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin

Ibrahim Kalin says Palestine will not be left to 'whims and wishes' of American administration
People of all faiths need peace Turkish religious head
People of all faiths need peace: Turkish religious head

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, stresses need to end tension in Palestine
Erdogan German Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem
Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem

Leaders' telephone conversations come on heels of landmark UN vote rejecting US decision on Jerusalem

News

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members
Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members

Turkish PM arrives in Cox’s Bazar to meet Rohingya
Turkish PM arrives in Cox s Bazar to meet Rohingya

Rohingya refugees to meet Turkish premier
Rohingya refugees to meet Turkish premier

Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh’s war
Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh s war

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

Turkish president extends Christmas greetings
Turkish president extends Christmas greetings

Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 2 700 officials with new decree

Terror suspects, convicts to wear uniforms in court
Terror suspects convicts to wear uniforms in court

Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy
Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy

French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey
French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 