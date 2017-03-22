17:34, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Egypt: 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were killed in a shooting attack west of the Egyptian capital Cairo early Sunday, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Eight other people were injured when gunmen opened fire on a cafe in the al-Amirya village, west of Cairo, ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahed said.

A security source said two masked gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on cafe-goers in the village and fled the scene unscathed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, of which the motives were not clear.

The attack comes amid a tightening of security across Egypt ahead of Christmas celebrations in the country.