Update: 17:43, 24 December 2017 Sunday

Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian man has succumbed to his wounds sustained during clashes with Israeli forces along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel earlier this week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Mohamed Sami al-Dahdouh was injured after being shot during a protest east of Gaza City against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“He died of his wounds on Sunday,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

Sunday’s death brings to 15 the number of Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since Trump’s decision since Dec. 6.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution against Trump’s decision by 128-9 votes.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the perennial Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.