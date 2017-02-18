Update: 09:37, 25 December 2017 Monday

Press agenda on December 25

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Monitoring possible demonstrations in East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

SUDAN

SUAKIN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit several Ottoman historical sites in the eastern town of Suakin, which has been an important port city for centuries.

KHARTOUM - Erdogan later scheduled to attend Sudanese-Turkish business forum in the capital with his Sudanese counterpart.

KHARTOUM - Erdogan also to be presented with an honorary doctorate by Khartoum University.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet his Afghan and Iranian counterparts Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Ali Larijani separately as part of official meetings.

ITALY

ROME - Pope Francis to deliver a speech titled “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).





PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki to meet his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

JERUSALEM - Monitoring developments after two Turkish citizens were detained for a second time by Israeli police for deportation.