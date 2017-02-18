Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:18, 25 December 2017 Monday
Update: 09:37, 25 December 2017 Monday

Press agenda on December 25
Update: 09:37, 25 December 2017 Monday

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Monitoring possible demonstrations in East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

 

SUDAN

SUAKIN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit several Ottoman historical sites in the eastern town of Suakin, which has been an important port city for centuries.

KHARTOUM - Erdogan later scheduled to attend Sudanese-Turkish business forum in the capital with his Sudanese counterpart.

KHARTOUM - Erdogan also to be presented with an honorary doctorate by Khartoum University.

 

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet his Afghan and Iranian counterparts Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Ali Larijani separately as part of official meetings.

ITALY

ROME - Pope Francis to deliver a speech titled “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki to meet his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.

JERUSALEM - Monitoring developments after two Turkish citizens were detained for a second time by Israeli police for deportation.



Media News
Press agenda on December 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017
