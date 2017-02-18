Press agenda on December 25

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Monitoring possible demonstrations in East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
SUDAN
SUAKIN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit several Ottoman historical sites in the eastern town of Suakin, which has been an important port city for centuries.
KHARTOUM - Erdogan later scheduled to attend Sudanese-Turkish business forum in the capital with his Sudanese counterpart.
KHARTOUM - Erdogan also to be presented with an honorary doctorate by Khartoum University.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet his Afghan and Iranian counterparts Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Ali Larijani separately as part of official meetings.
ITALY
ROME - Pope Francis to deliver a speech titled “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).
PALESTINE
RAMALLAH - Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki to meet his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono.
JERUSALEM - Monitoring developments after two Turkish citizens were detained for a second time by Israeli police for deportation.
