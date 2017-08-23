Bomb blast kills 5 civilians in Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

A bomb blast killed five civilians and injured seven others in Yemen’s western Al Hudaydah province, a medical source said.

An improvised explosive device planted on a passenger bus exploded as it was on its way from Al Hudaydah’s al-Khawkhah district to al-Mokha district in Taiz, Mohammad Shazly said on Sunday.

Shazly said among the dead were a child and a woman, adding that death toll is feared to rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

Yemen has been dogged by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Shia Houthi militia group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies have waged a devastating military campaign aimed at reversing the Houthis’ territorial gains and shoring up Yemen’s pro-Saudi government.