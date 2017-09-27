Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:18, 25 December 2017 Monday
History
09:59, 25 December 2017 Monday

  • Share
Today in History December 25
Today in History December 25

Some events from the history

World Bulletin / News Desk

376 In Milan, Ambrose, the Bishop of Milan, forces the emperor Theodosius to perform public penance for his massacre.

800 The pope crowns Charlemagne emperor in Rome.

1066 William I is crowned king of England.

1621 The governor of New Plymouth prevents newcomers from playing cards.

1651 The General Court of Boston levies a five shilling fine on anyone caught "observing any such day as Christmas."

1776 Patriot General George Washington crosses the Delaware River with 5,400 troops during the American Revolution. Washington hoped to surprise a Hessian force celebrating Christmas at their winter quarters in Trenton, New Jersey.

1861 Stonewall Jackson spends Christmas with his wife; their last together.

1862 John Hunt Morgan and his raiders clash with Union forces near Bear Wallow, Kentucky.

1862 President and Mrs. Lincoln visit hospitals in the Washington D.C. area on this Christmas Day.

1912 Italy lands troops in Albania to protect its interests during a revolt there.

1914 German and British troops on the Western Front declare an unofficial truce to celebrate Christmas during World War I.

1918 A revolt erupts in Berlin.

1925 U.S. troops in Nicaragua disarm insurgents in support of the Diaz regime.

1927 The Mexican congress opens land to foreign investors, reversing the 1917 ban enacted to preserve the domestic economy.

1939 Finnish troops enter Soviet territory.

1941 Free French troops occupy the French Islands of St. Pierre and Miquelon off the Canadian coast.

1944 Prime Minister Winston Churchill goes to Athens to seek an end to the Greek civil war.

1946 Chiang Kai-shek offers a new Chinese constitution in Nanking pledging universal suffrage.

1950 Scottish nationalists steal the Stone of Scone from the British coronation throne in Westminster Abbey. The 485 pound stone was recovered in April 1951.

1962 The Bay of Pigs captives, upon their return to the United States, vow to return to Cuba and topple Fidel Castro.

1965 Entertainer Chris Noel gives her first performance for the USO at two hospitals in California; became a star on Armed Forces Radio and Television, entertaining troops in Vietnam; in 1984 Veterans Network honored her with a Distinguished Vietnam Veteran award.

1973 U.S. astronauts onboard the Skylab space station take a seven-hour walk in space and photograph the comet Kohoutek.

1976 Over 100 Muslims, returning from a pilgrimage to Mecca, die when their boat sinks.

1979 Egypt begins major restoration of the Sphinx.

1991 Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union's first and last executive president, resigns. The Soviet Union no longer exsists.

2006 James Brown, the "Godfather of Soul", dies at age 73.



Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History December 25
Today in History December 25

Some events from the history
Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24

Some events from the history
Today in History December 23
Today in History December 23

Some events from the history
Today in History December 18
Today in History December 18

Some events from the history
Today in History November 9
Today in History November 9

Some events from the history
Century after revolution some Russians crave return of tsar
Century after revolution, some Russians crave return of tsar

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ustinov has dressed in stylized military fatigues in a nod to the officers of the Tsarist army who were fiercely loyal to the monarch and heavily persecuted after the October Revolution.
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir

27th of October is being remembered as the “Black Day” in Pakistan and India-held Kashmir as a protest against the occupation of the Kashmir, when India had forcibly taken over the land on October 27, 1947.
Today in History October 24
Today in History October 24

Some events from the History
Today in History October 13
Today in History October 13

Some events from the history
Today in History October 4
Today in History October 4

Some events from the history
Today in History September 29
Today in History September 29

Some events from the History
Today in History September 28
Today in History September 28

Some events from the History
Today in History September 27
Today in History September 27

Some events from the History
86 years on Libyans still remember their Desert Lion
86 years on, Libyans still remember their ‘Desert Lion’

It's been 86 years since the death of Omar al-Mukhtar, who led Libya’s mujahedeen against British, French, Italian invaders
The amazing Ez-Zitouna Mosque in Tunisia - HISTORY
The amazing Ez-Zitouna Mosque in Tunisia - HISTORY

Ez-Zitouna Mosque is a major mosque in Tunis, Tunisia.
Golden Tourist Future Awaits Albania s Mystery Island
Golden Tourist Future Awaits Albania’s Mystery Island

Once the sealed-off home of military personnel, the island of Sazan, off Vlora, is becoming a major attraction for Albanians and foreigners alike.

News

Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24

Today in History December 23
Today in History December 23

Today in History December 18
Today in History December 18

Today in History November 9
Today in History November 9

Squares Bearing Witness to the History
Squares Bearing Witness to the History

Today in History October 24
Today in History October 24






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 