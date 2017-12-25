10:04, 25 December 2017 Monday

Erdogan chooses Palestinian image for photo competition

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president on Friday voted in the Photos of the Year contest, selecting an image of a Palestinian teenager who has become a symbol of protests against the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan voted for the photo by Anadolu Agency photojournalist Wisam Hashlamoun in the news category, showing Israeli forces detaining Fevzi el-Junidi, a 16-year-old, in the West Bank city of Hebron on Dec. 7 following clashes after protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision.





Erdogan also voted in the life and sports categories. He chose the photo of "Kostak," a dog whose back legs were paralyzed when hit by a car and is now walking with the help of a mechanism set up with a shopping cart. The image was taken by photojournalist Zekeriya Karadavut.

In the sports category, the president voted Abdullah Coskun’s photo showing a Turkish football player's celebration after winning the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) European Championship between Turkey and England in Istanbul on Oct. 9.

Anadolu Agency earlier this month submitted a range of photographs marking the essential events of 2017 to a vote for this year’s Photos of the Year awards.

Photos will be selected across three categories from Anadolu Agency photojournalists or correspondents who have had an impact on the Turkish and world agendas.

AA's Photos of the Year was first held in 2012. This year, 68 images selected from over 750,000 photographs shot in different parts of the world were put to a vote in news, life and sports categories with Turkish and English captions.

Last year, 165,000 people participated in the voting.