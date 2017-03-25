Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:18, 25 December 2017 Monday
Africa
10:09, 25 December 2017 Monday

  • Share
Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory
Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory

The announcement to suspend flights came two days after Tunisian government officials said the UAE had banned Tunisian woman from flying to or transiting through its territory.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisia on Sunday suspended Emirates Airlines after a public outcry over "security" measures in the United Arab Emirates targeting women from the North African country.

The transport ministry said it had "decided to suspend" Emirates flights to Tunis "until the airline is able to find the appropriate solution to operate its flights in accordance with international law and agreements".

A number of Tunisian women had said their travel to the Gulf state on UAE airlines had been delayed and some had been forced to undergo additional examination of their visas.

That triggered angry reactions on social media and media outlets in Tunisia.

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that "security information" had caused the delays of Tunisian women from boarding flights to the Gulf state.

"We contacted our Tunisian brothers about security information that necessitated taking specific procedures," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

"We highly value Tunisian women and respect them," he said, without elaborating.



Related Tunisia airport Emirates
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

News

Airport in NE Turkey to be completed by 2020
Airport in NE Turkey to be completed by 2020

Heathrow probes how security data found on London street
Heathrow probes how security data found on London street

2,000 evacuated after scare at Paris's main airport
2 000 evacuated after scare at Paris's main airport

Passengers through Turkish airports on rise in 2017
Passengers through Turkish airports on rise in 2017

Robbers make off with millions from S. African airport
Robbers make off with millions from S African airport

Istanbul's new airport wins design award in Berlin
Istanbul's new airport wins design award in Berlin

8 Emirati princesses sentenced for mistreating servants
8 Emirati princesses sentenced for mistreating servants

Emirates cuts flights to US as demand weakens
Emirates cuts flights to US as demand weakens

Emirates trolls United Airlines as CEO refuses to resign
Emirates trolls United Airlines as CEO refuses to resign

Israeli, Arab pilots take part in Greece air exercise
Israeli Arab pilots take part in Greece air exercise

Emirates plane crash-lands in Dubai
Emirates plane crash-lands in Dubai

Tunisian PM rejects resignations
Tunisian PM rejects resignations

Arab Spring marks 7 years since protests
Arab Spring marks 7 years since protests

Tunisians hit streets to protest US Jerusalem move
Tunisians hit streets to protest US Jerusalem move

Tunisia inmates wage hunger strike to decry conditions
Tunisia inmates wage hunger strike to decry conditions

US official arrives in Tunisia as part of regional tour
US official arrives in Tunisia as part of regional tour

Israel behind 2016 Tunisia assassination: Hamas
Israel behind 2016 Tunisia assassination Hamas






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 