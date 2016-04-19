Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul

World Bulletin / News Desk

A suicide blast close to the compound of Afghanistan's top spy agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), in the capital Kabul on Monday killed at least six people, officials confirmed.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Anadolu Agency that six people were killed and three wounded in the attack. The attacker was reportedly on foot and detonated his explosives close to the NHS compound at around 8.00 a.m. (0330GMT).

The spy agency’s compound, close to the diplomatic zone, is located on Shash Darak Street.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. Security forces have cordoned off the area.