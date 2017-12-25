Worldbulletin News

18:18, 25 December 2017 Monday
Africa
18:58, 25 December 2017 Monday

Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad
Turkey takes over FETO terror group schools in Chad

Chad’s education minister says transferring schools important for ties with Turkey, where FETO attempted a coup in 2016

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish state-run education foundation has taken over schools in Chad that once belonged to the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO), the group behind last year's defeated coup in Turkey, ahead of an official visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Turkey's Maarif Foundation took over the institutions in line with a protocol signed between the Turkish and Chadian governments on Sunday. Among these institutions are a kindergarten, a primary school, two secondary schools, two high schools, and a dormitory. 

The institutions will continue operating with administrators and teachers sent by Maarif.

In a speech, Turkey’s Ambassador to Chad Erdal Sabri Ergen thanked the heads of Maarif. “These schools will greatly contribute to Chad’s education system,” he said 

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Chad’s Education Minister Ahmad Khazali Acyl said that the school transfer was an important step in relations between the two counties. 

On Sunday, Erdogan said in Ankara ahead of his three-day visit to Sudan, Chad, and Tunisia that Turkey was determined to clear Africa of FETO, the group behind last year's defeated coup in Turkey.

Saying that FETO fooled people through "sham" education and aid services, Erdogan added: "Many African countries, immediately after the coup attempt, deported FETO members and transferred the schools run by the group to our Maarif Foundation." 

The Maarif Foundation has recently assumed control of numerous schools previously run by FETO around the world, including 32 in Africa, according to Turkey's National Education Ministry.

   FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
 


