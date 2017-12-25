Worldbulletin News

15:07, 25 December 2017 Monday
Latin America
12:04, 25 December 2017 Monday

One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A child died and ten people were injured on Christmas Eve following an explosion at a restaurant in Ecuador's capital Quito, authorities said Monday.

Those impacted were inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion and were transferred to hospital, authorities said in a statement.

Officials added the "number of people injured may rise," but confirmed that nobody is trapped in the building, which partially collapsed.

The conditions of those injured remain unknown.

 



