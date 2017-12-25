12:04, 25 December 2017 Monday

One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

World Bulletin / News Desk

A child died and ten people were injured on Christmas Eve following an explosion at a restaurant in Ecuador's capital Quito, authorities said Monday.

Those impacted were inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion and were transferred to hospital, authorities said in a statement.

Officials added the "number of people injured may rise," but confirmed that nobody is trapped in the building, which partially collapsed.

The conditions of those injured remain unknown.