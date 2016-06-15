Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:17, 25 December 2017 Monday
Middle East
13:36, 25 December 2017 Monday

  • Share
Israeli court refuses bail for jailed Palestinian teen
Israeli court refuses bail for jailed Palestinian teen

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi – along with her mother – was arrested last week in Israeli-occupied West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli court has declined a lawyer’s request for the release on bail of Ahed al-Tamimi, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl detained last week by the Israeli authorities.

On Sunday, Israel’s Ofer Court, located near the West Bank city of Ramallah, turned down a request by Ahed's lawyer for her release on bail, Bassem al-Tamimi, the girl’s father, told Anadolu Agency. 

According to al-Tamimi, Ahed, her mother Nariman, and her cousin Nour are all slated to appear in court on Monday where they will face charges of participating in what Israeli officials have described as “violent riots” and resisting Israeli security forces.

Last Tuesday, Israeli forces detained Ahed during an overnight raid in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. Her mother was arrested shortly afterward.

It is not Ahed’s first run-in with the Israeli authorities. In 2012, Istanbul’s Basaksehir Municipality awarded her with the Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother. 

At the time, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan (now president) met with the Palestinian girl personally to convey his admiration for her bravery. 

Ahed’s father, mother and brothers have all been repeatedly arrested by the authorities for their fierce opposition to Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land. 

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and sparking angry protests across the Palestinian territories. 

Since then, 15 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

 


Related Israel Palestine court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

News

Israeli army detains 30 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israeli army detains 30 Palestinians in overnight raids

French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey
French pianist gives concert for Palestine in Turkey

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

China repeats support for independent Palestinian state
China repeats support for independent Palestinian state

Terror suspects, convicts to wear uniforms in court
Terror suspects convicts to wear uniforms in court

100,000 Turkish civil servants appeal dismissals
100 000 Turkish civil servants appeal dismissals

Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Israeli court extends detention of jailed teen, mother
Israeli court extends detention of jailed teen mother

Nigeria: Senate chief to face corruption charges
Nigeria Senate chief to face corruption charges

White US officer gets 20 years for killing black male
White US officer gets 20 years for killing black male

Saudi Arabia denies visas to Israeli chess players
Saudi Arabia denies visas to Israeli chess players

Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes
Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes

US may recognize Israel as Jewish state: Hamas chief
US may recognize Israel as Jewish state Hamas chief






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 