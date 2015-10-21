14:17, 25 December 2017 Monday

Israeli army detains 30 Palestinians in overnight raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces have detained 30 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank late Sunday, according to the Israeli military.

In a Monday statement, the army said the individuals had been detained for questioning over alleged involvement in what it described as “popular terrorist” activities.

According to the army, eight of those detained were from the village of Qasra in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently being held in detention facilities throughout Israel.

The latest arrests come amid ongoing tensions in the Palestinian territories following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Dec. 6 to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.