Turkish businesses visit Sudan agriculture project

World Bulletin / News Desk

A joint Turkish-Sudanese agriculture project is part of the strategic ties between the countries, Sudan’s agriculture minister said Monday.

Speaking as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a delegation of business figures and officials visited the country, Abdullatif Ahmed Mohamed Ijaimi said: “We are looking for strategic relationship between the two countries in different aspects and different fields of economic and social development.”

He said the “historic” visit had allowed members of the Turkish delegation to visit the site of a 30,000-hectare pilot area where, under a 2014 agreement with Turkey, different types of seed are being tested to maximize yield.

Under the deal signed with Turkey’s General Directorate of Agricultural Enterprises, around 780,000 hectares across five regions were earmarked for investment by Turkish entrepreneurs.

The scheme aims to rationalize the use of resources and agricultural potential and contribute to sustainable food objectives.

“The agricultural teams will come together in February and I will go to Turkey in April or May for more negotiations and more consolidation,” Ijaimi said.

The minister said he hoped for an agreement that would allow Sudan to provide cheap meat to Turkey, which has seen a rise in the price of beef in recent months.