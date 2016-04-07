Worldbulletin News

PM Yildirim to meet Saudi king, crown prince in Riyadh
PM Yildirim to meet Saudi king, crown prince in Riyadh

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will visit Gulf state for 2 days

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is to meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said Monday.

Yildirim will visit Riyadh on Dec. 27 for two days to discuss trade, counter-terrorism and world and regional affairs.



Middle East News
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
News

Saudi king phones Trump in wake of anti-graft purge
Saudi king phones Trump in wake of anti-graft purge

After arrests, Saudi scholars back anti-graft efforts
After arrests Saudi scholars back anti-graft efforts

Saudi visit to Moscow symbolic only
Saudi visit to Moscow symbolic only

Putin: Saudi king's visit to give 'impetus' to ties
Putin Saudi king's visit to give 'impetus' to ties

US, Gulf sign MoU to combat terrorism financing
US Gulf sign MoU to combat terrorism financing

Saudi king arrives in Tokyo for four-day visit
Saudi king arrives in Tokyo for four-day visit

Turkey to continue support for Palestine: PM Yildirim
Turkey to continue support for Palestine PM Yildirim

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members
Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members

Turkish PM arrives in Cox’s Bazar to meet Rohingya
Turkish PM arrives in Cox s Bazar to meet Rohingya

Rohingya refugees to meet Turkish premier
Rohingya refugees to meet Turkish premier






