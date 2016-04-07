PM Yildirim to meet Saudi king, crown prince in Riyadh

- Palestine
Jerusalem (Qudus): The heart of Palestine
All eyes are on Jerusalem after US President Donald Trump last week recognized the city as Israel’s capital. One week later, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation responded to the controversial US move by acknowledging East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine
Exemplary Peacemaking Process of Gumuz People in Ethiopia
Ethiopian Gumuz people make their living from agriculture. As agricultural products, millet, onion, cotton, tobacco, mango, various vegetables and fruits are preferred. The Gumuz ethnic community also engages in activities such as hunting wild animals, collecting wild fruits and gathering seeds.