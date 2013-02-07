Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:18, 25 December 2017 Monday
Asia-Pacific
16:11, 25 December 2017 Monday

  • Share
China calls for easing tension on Korean peninsula
China calls for easing tension on Korean peninsula

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement comes after Pyongyang described latest UN sanctions as ‘act of war’

World Bulletin / News Desk

China on Monday called on all sides in the Korean peninsula to make constructive efforts to ease tension in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying’s came after North Korea described the latest UN sanctions against it as “an act of war”.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed tough new sanctions on Pyongyang in retaliation for its recent illegal ballistic missile tests.

The new penalties seek up to 90 percent reduction in refined petroleum imports from summer 2017 levels, capping crude oil supplies to North Korea to just 500,000 barrels per year and also ban all previously allowed exports.

The sanctions require all countries with North Korean laborers earning wages to repatriate the workers within two years.

China, the North’s main trading partner, and Russia, where many of North Korea’s workers are sent, backed the U.S.-drafted measure in a sign of growing displeasure with Pyongyang.

North Korea said its last missile test Nov. 29 was of an intercontinental ballistic missile that could strike any part of the continental United States.



Related china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

News

China repeats support for independent Palestinian state
China repeats support for independent Palestinian state

Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

S. Korea's Moon seeks rapprochement in China visit
S Korea's Moon seeks rapprochement in China visit

Germany accuses China of covert social media operations
Germany accuses China of covert social media operations

Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner
Sri Lanka hands over debt-laden port to Chinese owner






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 