18:18, 25 December 2017 Monday
Son of Philippine president steps down as deputy mayor
Son of Philippine president steps down as deputy mayor

Paolo Duterte tenders resignation amid drug smuggling allegations, squabble with daughter

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest son on Monday stepped down as deputy mayor of the southern city of Davao, local media reported.

Paolo Duterte quit following allegations of his involvement in an international drugs trafficking ring and an online spat with his teenage daughter. The drugs claims led the president to threaten to kill his son if he were shown to be involved in drug dealing.

Earlier, Paolo Duterte's 17-year-old daughter suggested on social media that he had beaten her, leading to an online argument between the two.

"There are recent unfortunate events in my life that are closely tied to my failed first marriage," Duterte said in a statement to Davao City Council, The Philippine Star newspaper reported.

"These, among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent name-dropping incident in the Bureau of Customs smuggling case and very public squabble with my daughter."

Davao City, the largest on the island of Mindanao, is a political stronghold of the Duterte family.

During a long spell as mayor, Rodrigo Duterte developed the violent anti-drugs campaign that he rolled out across the country when he became president. His daughter Inday Sara Duterte is the current mayor. 

Paolo Duterte recently appeared before a Senate panel to deny claims that he was involved with a Chinese drug-running gang.

According to the law, only the president can accept the resignation of a deputy mayor.



