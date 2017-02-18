Worldbulletin News

18:46, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
09:42, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

Press agenda on December 26
Press agenda on December 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tueday, Dec. 26, 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

CHAD

N’DJAMENA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet President Idriss Deby, followed by news conference. Erdogan later to head to Tunisia.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Commonwealth of Independent States heads to meet informally gathering to discuss way forward next year for ex-Soviet bloc.

 

EGYPT

CAIRO - Opposition presidential candidate Khaled Ali due to hold news conference ahead of next spring’s election.

 

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Demonstration in front of Red Cross in support of Palestinian children in Israeli custody.

 

LIBERIA

MONROVIA - Liberians to vote in presidential runoff between Vice President Joseph Boakai, Senator George Weah.

 


