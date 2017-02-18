Press agenda on December 26

CHAD
N’DJAMENA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet President Idriss Deby, followed by news conference. Erdogan later to head to Tunisia.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Commonwealth of Independent States heads to meet informally gathering to discuss way forward next year for ex-Soviet bloc.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Opposition presidential candidate Khaled Ali due to hold news conference ahead of next spring’s election.
LEBANON
BEIRUT - Demonstration in front of Red Cross in support of Palestinian children in Israeli custody.
LIBERIA
MONROVIA - Liberians to vote in presidential runoff between Vice President Joseph Boakai, Senator George Weah.