Press agenda on December 26

World Bulletin / News Desk

CHAD

N’DJAMENA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet President Idriss Deby, followed by news conference. Erdogan later to head to Tunisia.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Commonwealth of Independent States heads to meet informally gathering to discuss way forward next year for ex-Soviet bloc.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Opposition presidential candidate Khaled Ali due to hold news conference ahead of next spring’s election.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Demonstration in front of Red Cross in support of Palestinian children in Israeli custody.

LIBERIA

MONROVIA - Liberians to vote in presidential runoff between Vice President Joseph Boakai, Senator George Weah.