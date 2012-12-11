Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Monday with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Ramallah and discussed recent developments pertaining to Jerusalem.

Abbas briefed Kono on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the region, according to Palestine’s official WAFA news agency.

Abbas hailed Japan's vote in favor of the UN resolution in the General Assembly condemning U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He also praised Japan for its continued support for the Palestinian economy and institutions, especially the Japan-supported Jericho Agro-Industrial Park project.

Abbas also stressed that Palestine wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Japan.

The Japanese minister, for his part, said his country would continue supporting a political process based on a two-state solution and providing economic support to the Palestinian people.