Today in History December 26

|1776
|
|After crossing the Delaware River into New Jersey, George Washington leads an attack on Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, and takes 900 men prisoner.
|1786
|
|Daniel Shay leads a rebellion in Massachusetts to protest the seizure of property for the non-payment of debt.
|1806
|
|Napoleon's army is checked by the Russians at the Battle of Pultusk.
|1862
|
|38 Santee Sioux are hanged in Mankato, Minnesota for their part in the Sioux Uprising in Minnesota. Little Crow has fled the state.
|1866
|
|Brig. Gen. Philip St. George Cooke, head of the Department of the Platte, receives word of the Fetterman Fight in Powder River County in the Dakota territory.
|1917
|
|As a wartime measure, President Woodrow Wilson places railroads under government control, with Secretary of War William McAdoo as director general.
|1925
|
|Six U.S. destroyers are ordered from Manila to China to protect interests in the civil war that is being waged there.
|1932
|
|Over 70,000 people are killed in a massive earthquake in China.
|1941
|
|General Douglas MacArthur declares Manila an open city in the face of the onrushing Japanese Army.
|1943
|
|The German battleship Scharnhorst is sunk by British ships in an Arctic fight.
|1944
|
|Advancing Soviet troops complete their encirclement of Budapest in Hungary.
|1945
|
|The United States, Soviet Union and Great Britain, end a 10-day meeting, seeking an atomic rule by the UN Council.
|1953
|
|The United States announces the withdrawal of two divisions from Korea.
|1962
|
|Eight East Berliners escape to West Berlin, crashing through gates in an armor-plated bus.
|1966
|
|Dr. Maulana Karenga celebrates the first Kwanza, a seven-day African-American celebration of family and heritage.
|1979
|
|The Soviet Union flies 5,000 troops to intervene in the Afghanistan conflict.
|1982
|
|Time magazine chooses a personal computer as it "Man of the Year," the first non-human ever to receive the honor.
|1991
|
|The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union formally dissolves the Soviet Union.
|1996
|
|JonBenet Ramsey, a six-year-old beauty queen, is found beaten and strangled to death in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, one of the most high-profile crimes of the late 20th century in the US.
|1996
|
|Workers in South Korea's automotive and shipbuilding industries begin the largest labor strike in that country's history, protesting a new law that made firing employees easier and would curtail the rights of labor groups to organize.
|1999
|
|Lothar, a violent, 36-hour windstorm begins; it kills 137 and causes $1.3 billion (US dollars) damage in Central Europe.
|2004
|
|A tsunami caused by a 9.3-magnitude earthquake kills more than 230,000 along the rim of the Indian Ocean.
|2006
|
|Former U.S. President Gerald R. Ford dies at age 93. Ford was the only unelected president in America's history.