18:45, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
10:43, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 index up 0.33 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.80 while euro/lira rate rises to 4.51

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock exchange gained 0.33 percent to open at 112,130.62 points on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 365.62 points while the banking and holding sectors were up 0.24 and 0.40 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the mining sector index was the best performer, gaining 1.63 percent, while the insurance sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.02 percent.

On Monday, The BIST 100 was up 0.55 percent or 605.74 points to close at 111,705.21 points, with a trading volume of 3 billion Turkish liras ($787 million).

The USD/Turkish lira rate dropped to 3.8020 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.8110.

The euro/lira rate climbed slightly to 4.5130 from Monday’s close of 4.5080.

 



No Comment Yet
