Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Taiwan plans to attract more Turkish tourists, a representative of the country said Monday.

“We will be pleased to host our Turkish guests in Taiwan, which is a popular tourist destination,” said Yaser Tai-hsiang Cheng, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara, following a Taiwan cultural promotion day organized by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) in Istanbul.

Cheng pointed to cultural and economic ties between Turkey and Taiwan and said they were working to build the same ties in the tourism sector.

During a ceremony to deliver 35 computers donated by Taiwan to Turkey’s Ensar Foundation, Cheng said “Taiwan will continue extending a helping hand to people in need wherever they are”.

“We’ll be glad if we can make even a little contribution to eliminating the injustice suffered by children who are struggling with life’s hurdles by providing them with access to information,” he added.

Feyzullah Kiyiklik, Istanbul deputy of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, appreciated Cheng’s efforts to boost bilateral relations.

“Mr. Cheng, the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission, is a good friend of Turkey,” he said.