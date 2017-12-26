Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:46, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
10:46, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

  • Share
Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists
Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists

Head of Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission says ties will be boosted in tourism sector

World Bulletin / News Desk

Taiwan plans to attract more Turkish tourists, a representative of the country said Monday. 

“We will be pleased to host our Turkish guests in Taiwan, which is a popular tourist destination,” said Yaser Tai-hsiang Cheng, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara, following a Taiwan cultural promotion day organized by the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) in Istanbul.

Cheng pointed to cultural and economic ties between Turkey and Taiwan and said they were working to build the same ties in the tourism sector.

During a ceremony to deliver 35 computers donated by Taiwan to Turkey’s Ensar Foundation, Cheng said “Taiwan will continue extending a helping hand to people in need wherever they are”.

“We’ll be glad if we can make even a little contribution to eliminating the injustice suffered by children who are struggling with life’s hurdles by providing them with access to information,” he added.

Feyzullah Kiyiklik, Istanbul deputy of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, appreciated Cheng’s efforts to boost bilateral relations.

“Mr. Cheng, the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission, is a good friend of Turkey,” he said. 



Related Turkey tourism Taiwan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says

News

4 Turkish cities among top tourist destinations
4 Turkish cities among top tourist destinations

Record number of Russian tourists visit Antalya
Record number of Russian tourists visit Antalya

Turkish tourism bounces back as foreigners return
Turkish tourism bounces back as foreigners return

Hot air balloons boost tourism in Turkey’s Cappadocia
Hot air balloons boost tourism in Turkey s Cappadocia

Over 2 million foreigners visited Turkey in April
Over 2 million foreigners visited Turkey in April

Turkish tourism 'expected to improve' in 2017
Turkish tourism 'expected to improve' in 2017

480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

More than a million visit Turkey’s Ottoman palaces
More than a million visit Turkey s Ottoman palaces

Turkey: Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations

Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey
Police arrest 5 FETO suspects in southwestern Turkey

German demand for Turkey holidays increases
German demand for Turkey holidays increases

French aerospace firms fined 227 mn euros
French aerospace firms fined 227 mn euros

Sri Lanka recovers cash stolen from Taiwan bank
Sri Lanka recovers cash stolen from Taiwan bank

Taiwan thanks allies for support at UN
Taiwan thanks allies for support at UN

Taiwan's unpopular premier resigns
Taiwan's unpopular premier resigns

Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty in leaks case
Taiwan ex-leader Ma found not guilty in leaks case

Watchdog removes Taiwan from money-laundering list
Watchdog removes Taiwan from money-laundering list






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 