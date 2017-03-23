Erdogan, Jordan King discuss Jerusalem over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke over the phone on Monday to discuss the issue of Jerusalem, according to a Turkish presidential official.

The leaders negotiated the importance of joint efforts to protect the status of Jerusalem, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

They emphasized that it will be “useful” to make some “constructive warnings” to the U.S. administration to correct its mistake.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction over the United Nations General Assembly vote last week.

On Dec. 6, Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite worldwide opposition, sparking angry demonstrations across the Muslim world.

The UN's 193-member General Assembly last week adopted a resolution on Jerusalem by an overwhelming majority, calling on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

A total of 128 members voted in favor of the Jerusalem resolution, nine countries -- Guatemala one of them -- voted against and 35 others abstained. Twenty-one countries did not cast a vote.