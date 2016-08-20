Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:47, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
Africa
Update: 12:46, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

  • Share
Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC
Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC

Security forces of Uganda, DRC launch joint operation after ADF extremists killed 14 UN peacekeepers

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Ugandan military on Monday said that more than 100 extremists have been killed in airstrikes on their 8 camps in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ronald Kakurungo, Uganda Peoples Defence Force's spokesman, told Anadolu Agency on phone that they have launched a joint operation with the Congolese army to deal with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) extremists.

The operation started a few days after the extremists killed 14 UN peacekeepers, including 5 Congolese soldiers, and injured over 50 peacekeepers.

“We launched a joint operation on December 22. The Ugandan army operates from within Uganda while DRC army fights the extremists from inside Congo, Kakurungo said.

He said that the Ugandan forces has been carrying out airstrikes and using artillery from the border district of Bundibugyo.

“Through intelligence and coordination with the DRC army we can confirm that 8 bases of ADF extremists have been destroyed and over 100 extremists killed. The army in DRC is pursuing the extremists who survived the airstrikes,” said Kakurungo.

Lieutenant Thomas Muhindo, Congolese security officer in eastern DRC, also said the airstrikes and long artillery by Ugandan army had destroyed the ADF bases.

He said the joint operation was agreed on intelligence reports that the extremists were planning to attack Uganda.

The ADF, a Ugandan extremist group based in the country’s east, is made up of several groups opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. They have been active in the east since 1995 and have been blamed for the killings of hundreds of civilians around Beni.

The ADF extremists have left their political demands behind as they are mostly involved in trafficking minerals in the country’s gold-rich east.

On Aug. 4, Museveni and his Congolese counterpart agreed to establish military cooperation and exchange information in the fight against the ADF.



Related Uganda drc
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
US Jerusalem move violates international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

But they are only a fraction of the number of political prisoners being held, the head of the rights group Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, told AFP.
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem
Palestine blasts Guatemalan embassy move to Jerusalem

Following US lead, Guatemala’s president on Sunday unveiled plans to relocate country's Israel embassy
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal
US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year

Announcement comes shortly after UN members voted overwhelmingly to oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues

Japan continues to support a two-state solution in the region
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem Qudus
Pope seeks peace in Jerusalem (Qudus)

Addressing tens of thousands of worshippers gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff's fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) message, Francis called for "peace for Jerusalem and for all the Holy Land. 
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Both Turkish and Greek Cypriots set to go to polls on divided island in January 2018
One dead 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant
One dead, 10 hurt in explosion at Ecuador restaurant

The blast, which occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday), was thought to have been the result of a gas tank exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.
Peru Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned
Peru: Ailing ex-President Fujimori pardoned

In 2009 former President Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity and corruption  
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Kirkuk provincial council was scheduled to convene on Tuesday
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees
US court lifts Trump measures barring some refugees

The United States said in October that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban ordered by President Donald Trump expired, but some -- including those from 11 "high-risk" countries, most of which are Muslim majority -- were still barred from entering.
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane disease
Florida orange industry hit by hurricane, disease

Forecasters are projecting a yield of 46 million boxes of oranges for the 2017-2018 Florida orange season, a drop of 33 percent from last year and the lowest output since at least 1944-1945, according to the US Agriculture Department.
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move

Delcy Rodriguez, the president of the assembly and head of its Truth Commission investigating the protests, said that Christmas was "a moment of reconciliation" as she announced the decision to release around 80 people.
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says

News

400,000 Congolese children risk starvation, UNICEF says
400 000 Congolese children risk starvation UNICEF says

Congo, Uganda sign cross-border oil deal
Congo Uganda sign cross-border oil deal

Deforestation in DRC threatens climate, wildlife
Deforestation in DRC threatens climate wildlife

DRC police arrest 14 anti-Kabila protestors
DRC police arrest 14 anti-Kabila protestors

DRC army recovers 5 villages from militia control
DRC army recovers 5 villages from militia control

Displaced people in DRC live in ‘appalling conditions’
Displaced people in DRC live in appalling conditions

Ugandan legislators pass ‘Age Limit’ bill
Ugandan legislators pass Age Limit bill

Uganda starts Somalia troop withdrawal
Uganda starts Somalia troop withdrawal

Tanzania, Uganda leaders condemn ICC Burundi probe
Tanzania Uganda leaders condemn ICC Burundi probe

More than one million S. Sudan refugees in Uganda: UN
More than one million S Sudan refugees in Uganda UN

Uganda, Tanzania begin construction of key oil pipeline
Uganda Tanzania begin construction of key oil pipeline

Ugandan troops killed in Somalia ambush
Ugandan troops killed in Somalia ambush






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 